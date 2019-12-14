Thieves Make off With Over $100K in Jewelry From Santa Cruz Antique Store

More than $100,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from an antique store in less than a minute and a half Friday morning, the Santa Cruz Police Department said.

Police responded at 3:30 a.m. to Judy Wyant antiques at 1532 Pacific Ave. and found the glass front door broken and glass display cases shattered.

Security video showed two subjects breaking the door, using hammers to smash the cases, grabbing jewelry and running out the back door.

The pair wore hooded sweatshirts and gloves and police were unable to determine their race or gender.

Investigators are going through evidence from the scene and reviewing security footage of neighboring areas.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit (831) 420-5820.