Sharks Holiday Event a Treat For Families in Need

In the spirit of giving, Bay Area pro sports teams are stepping up to make the holidays special for families in need. On Thursday night, Santa Claus was dressed in teal in San Jose.

Ice skating to christmas songs set the stage and spirit for the San Jose Sharks holiday event. The team hosted 31 families for a night of surprises at Solar4America Ice. For many of them, it was their first time on the ice.

"It's tough, but then when you get the hang of it, it's all good," said Victor of San Jose.

As cheer filled the facility, mascot SJ Sharkie Claus met with kids. Later, the families drank hot chocolate and ate dinner alongside their favorite pros, like Evander Kane and Brent Burns.

What they didn't know was the Sharks they were paired with bought presents for the whole family.

"I think it's a 5, 6, 10, and 12-year-old. So you're not really meeting them until tonight," defenseman Brenden Dillon said before the festivities. "So there's a little bit of anxiousness."

When it was time for the big reveal, one mother was overcome with joy.

"It's priceless," Christi Miguel said. "I know I wouldn't be able to do this."

Dillon enjoyed this particular event because it involved interacting with the kids and fans.

"One of the cooler ones we as players look forward to," he said. "Sitting in a chair and signing autographs isn't as cool as getting to interact with them, so I think that's the biggest thing we take from tonight."

The event lasted just a few hours, but for everyone in attendance, it made the entire holiday season special.

"It's the best day," 6-year-old Bella said.

It was a night the kids and the players won't soon forget.

"It just brings a lot of joy and makes you realize with a small effort from me makes the world to someone else," defenseman Erik Karlsson said. "And this is one

of the events we experience that. And it humbles you a lot."