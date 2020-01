The Big Sur Foragers Festival gets underway Thursday in the coastal community of Big Sur ahead of one of the festival's most popular events on Saturday.

The festival address is 46896 state Highway 1 in Big Sur, Ca., 93920. One of the most popular events is a cooking contest called the Fungus Face-Off.

The four-day festival ends Sunday. Go to https://www.bigsurforagersfestival.org/ for more details.