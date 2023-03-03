Bay Area's Affordable Housing Crisis Widens as Rent Prices Spike

Mountain View is breaking ground on an entire building of low-income rental units made possible by an ambitious public-private partnership.
This will bring affordable rent to the center of the least-affordable place to rent in the entire Bay Area.
How are they doing it?
NBC Bay Area’s Business and Tech Reporter Scott Budman takes us out to the construction site, watch full report in video player above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.