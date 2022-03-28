Here's How Much You Need to Make to Rent or Buy a Home in San Jose

New numbers show how much is needed to rent or buy a home in the South Bay.

The city of San Jose now estimates a salary earning $54 an hour is needed to rent an average two-bedroom apartment in the city. And what about owning a home? The city estimates someone needs to earn $123 an hour to purchase an average home in San Jose.

"I would like to be able to afford something out here - I love the Bay Area," San Jose resident Audrey Atkins said. "I don't make $54 an hour, so I can't afford rent. I can't afford to buy a home."

Atkins is not alone.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Many people are buckling under the increasing price of just about everything -- from food and rent to gas and the Bay Area's housing shortage.

Jeff Andrews is a Zumper senior market analyst who tracks rent prices for the company. He said the traditional wisdom of not spending more than 30% of your income on rent has not applied here in a long time.

"The number of people who are severely rent burdened or rent burdened at all, it's an all-time high, especially after 2021," Andrews said.

Another result of this? The number of permits for accessory dwelling units -- sometimes called granny units -- has shot higher recently in San Jose. The city said the number of ADU permit applications has more than doubled in the last two years.