Making It in the Bay

Advocates call out Redwood City leaders on housing issues

By NBC Bay Area staff

Housing rights activists say Redwood City is not following up or taking action on the its strategy to address the worsening housing crisis.

It has been more than a year since Redwood City leaders adopted an initial strategy to address anti-displacement. But, according to housing rights advocates, there hasn’t been one ordinance passed since.

Among the groups fighting for change is Faith in Action Bay Area.
The group released a list of solutions it says will address housing issues.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

