17-Year-Old Hospitalized After Being Shot by Tracy Police Officer

An officer shot a 17-year-old, who was holding a knife in Tracy Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way.

Tracy police said officers responded at 1:47 p.m. to a "suspicious circumstance" between two males, with the caller saying one person was holding a knife and chasing the other."

A statement from the Tracy Police Department said, "When the first officer arrived around 1:56 p.m. and contacted the knife-wielding individual, the suspect approached the officer."

Officials added the suspect was then given commands to stop and drop the knife. They said the suspect failed to follow the commands as he advanced toward the officer.

"Fearing for his safety and the safety of those in the area, the officer discharged his duty firearm, striking the individual. A large knife was recovered from the scene," Tracy police said in a statement.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Police said that the officer who fired his gun, a 28-year veteran of the department, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bay City News contributed to the report.