Woman, Toddler Airlifted After Vehicle Crashes Into Oakley Taco Bell

Oakley emergency personnel responded to a major injury collision Tuesday evening at a Taco Bell on Main Street, according to an incident summary from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

At 6:42 p.m., fire department officials and police officers found that a vehicle collided into a pillar of the fast food restaurant, which trapped two people inside the car. The collision caused major damage to both the car and the building, police report.

Two victims, a woman and a toddler, were transported by helicopter to Children's Hospital Oakland and John Muir Walnut Creek for major injuries, fire officials report.

The incident is still open for investigation by the Oakley Police Department. Police encourage residents with more information to email their tip line at OPD@co.oakley.ca.us.