2024 MLB schedule: Giants to host Yanks, open season vs. Padres

The Giants already knew they would be visiting Alabama next year to play a game at legendary Rickwood Field, and they now have a few other dates they can circle on the 2024 calendar.

Major League Baseball released next season's schedule on Thursday, and -- thanks to the balanced schedule -- the Giants will visit a few ballparks they don't see often. The 2024 road schedule includes trips to Fenway Park and Camden Yards, along with Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Kansas City, Seattle, Bruce Bochy's new digs in Arlington.

The home schedule is highlighted by the third regular regular season visit by the New York Yankees and one-time target Aaron Judge, along with a rare scheduled doubleheader. The Giants will play two against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 27, which will be the first scheduled doubleheader for the franchise since July 27, 1997. They also will host the Los Angeles Angels, which could be noteworthy.

Here's the full schedule:

The Giants just put out their 2024 schedule. They'll open at Petco Park on March 28. They'll visit Fenway Park again and host the Yankees. In June, they'll visit Bruce Bochy's Rangers and a certain right-handed starter might see some old friends: pic.twitter.com/5GtbJUPSvk — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 13, 2023

The Giants will open the season on the road, as they always do, playing four games at Petco Park and then three at Dodger Stadium. Their home opener will be April 5 against the Padres and they'll finish the season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Giants and Cardinals had previously announced that they would play in Birmingham, Alabama on June 20 in a series that will celebrate the Birmingham Black Barons and the Negro Leagues. Rickwood Field is the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and once played host to Willie Mays. After the game in Birmingham, the Giants and Cardinals will fly to St. Louis to finish out the series.

The balanced schedule will allow two players who could have been Giants to visit Oracle Park for the first time since the 2022 offseason. Judge's Yankees visit on May 31 and Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will come to town just before the All-Star break. The Giants will host the Angels in June, which should be a fun weekend for former Angels starter and current Giants All-Star Alex Cobb.

