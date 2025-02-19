Climate Change

4 Bay Area locations sinking at alarming rate, study says

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

This is a concern that some cities along the San Francisco Bay are sinking at an alarming rate, according to a new NASA-led study, examining the shorelines.

Scientists used satellite radar to track more than a thousand miles of California’s coast, pinpointing hot spots.

The study found four areas are sinking the fastest, which are San Rafael, Corte Madera, and Foster City, along with Bay Farm Island in Alameda, which is located right next to the Oakland Airport. The land in those areas is subsiding at a rate of more than 0.4 inches per year.

Even though the changes are small, it can have a major impact on local flood risk.

NASA predicts those local sea levels, could rise more than 17 inches by 2050. That's more than double the regional estimate of 7.4 inches.

This article tagged under:

Climate Change
