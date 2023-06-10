49ers owners set to take over ownership of Leeds United

Professional English soccer club Leeds United will have new ownership as they begin their quest to return to the Premier League. Leeds United confirmed the sale on Friday between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises.

The first investment of 49ers Enterprises into Leeds United came in 2018. Since then, the San Francisco owners have increased their stake to 44 percent, with Aser Ventures holding 56 percent.

However, now they're ready to become the majority owners as the process begins officially ratifying the buy-out.

"Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club," Leeds United said in a statement.

"Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League. Thank you for your continued support. Marching on Together."

49ers Enterprises' first task will be getting Leeds United back to the Premier League, as the club was relegated after finishing the 2022-23 season in 19th place with 31 points. If the club does earn promotion to the Premier League, the 49ers Enterprise will join a growing list of American owners in England's top league.

