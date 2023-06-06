49ers sign DL Johnson to one-year contract, waive UDFA Wyatt

The 49ers on Tuesday announced a pair of roster moves that will provide more depth along their already stifling defensive line.

San Francisco has signed defensive lineman Darryl Johnson to a one-year contract, waiving undrafted free agent wide receiver Shae Wyatt to make room on the roster.

The move comes as the 49ers enter mandatory minicamp, with practices set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, selected No. 225 overall out of North Carolina A&T by the Buffalo Bills. He has spent time with the Bills (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Seattle Seahawks (2022) across his four-year NFL career, logging 38 games and one start with 21 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

After the Panthers waived Johnson before the start of the 2022 NFL season last August, the Seahawks claimed him off waivers the following day. He appeared in four games (one start) for Seattle and tallied three tackles before suffering an ankle stress fracture in Week 4.

With the Seahawks, Johnson played primarily on special teams but also served as a situational pass rusher with Seattle's defensive unit before his injury.

In late November, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced Johnson would not return to the field in 2022 after undergoing foot surgery, and now, he'll have a chance to bounce back with San Francisco after his first foray into free agency. He'll join a 49ers line that includes reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, up-and-coming rookie Drake Jackson, new addition Javon Hargrave and seasoned veteran Arik Armstead, to name a few.

The 49ers also waived Wyatt, who originally signed with San Francisco in early May as a UDFA out of Tulane University.

