artificial intelligence

A.I. Impact on Unemployment

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

For all its promise, artificial intelligence also comes with a lot of fears. Among the biggest fear is that A.I. will take jobs.

But there are also companies in the Bay Area that are working to use A.I. to create jobs amid the fears. This includes Instawork, a San Francisco startup that just locked in $60 million of new venture funding to use A.I. to create jobs.

You can watch Scott Budman’s report in the video above.

news 6 hours ago

Google Plans to Use New A.I. Models for Ads and to Help YouTube Creators, Sources Say

news May 4

White House Announces $140 Million A.I. Hub Investment Ahead of Meeting With Google, OpenAI

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

artificial intelligence
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us