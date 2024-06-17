air travel

Air India passenger flying to SFO finds metal blade in meal

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A week after an Air India passenger said they found a metal blade in their in-flight meal during their trip to San Francisco, the airline confirmed what the object was.

An airline spokesperson said a foreign object was found in the passenger's meal, adding that an investigation identified the object as part of a "vegetable processing machine" used by the airline's catering partner.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Air India said it will start to require stricter measures so a similar incident doesn't happen again.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

air travelSan Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us