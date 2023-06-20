MLB Rumors

Report: A's infielder Diaz drawing Red Sox trade interest

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Athletics plug away during one of the worst seasons in franchise history, they could have a few players who might help contending teams down the stretch.

The Boston Red Sox, who are in last place in the American League East but enter Tuesday three games over .500 (38-35), need middle infield help and the A's might have a player with MLB playoff experience who fits the bill.

Veteran infielder Aledmys Diaz, who signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the A's prior to the 2023 season, has been linked to the Red Sox, Mass Live's Sean McAdams reported last Friday.

Diaz, 32, is having a down year compared to his past seven MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and most recently, the Houston Astros.

Entering Tuesday, in 50 games with the A's, Diaz is slashing .211/.269/.286 with six doubles, two homers and 11 RBI. He has walked just eight times and struck out 34 times.

So far this season, Diaz has started 18 games at shortstop, 14 games at third base, eight at second base, while also appearing in two games at first base. He does have prior outfield experience, adding versatility if an interested team, such as the Red Sox, has a need to use him there.

Diaz, an All-Star during his rookie season with the Cardinals in 2016, entered this year with a career slash line of .266/.320/.443, good for a respectable .763 OPS.

While Diaz's postseason statistics aren't stellar, he did win a World Series title with the Astros last season.

The return for Diaz likely wouldn't be much, but the A's could add a young player with potential to help the big league club in the years to come.

