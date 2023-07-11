How Giants' Cobb, Doval fared in 2023 All-Star Game

Alex Cobb and Camilo Doval packed their bags for Seattle to represent the Giants in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

They did their part to help the National League to a 3-2 win over the American League on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.

Cobb entered the game in the fourth inning with the daunting task to retire Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. He didn’t -- Ohtani drew a leadoff walk on six pitches -- but Cobb retired the next three batters to notch a scoreless frame.

Cobb whiffed Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena on a 3-2 count with a 95-mph sinker for the first out. Then, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette flew out to right field, and Rays infielder Yandy Diaz grounded out to first base to end the inning.

Alex Cobb twirled a scoreless fourth inning 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ib2LU2jR41 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 12, 2023

Doval watched the first six innings from the bullpen before entering the game in the seventh.

The Giants’ young flamethrower started his appearance by getting Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker out on a fly ball. He then struck out All-Star Game host Julio Rodriguez on five pitches to silence the thousands of Mariners fans at T-Mobile Park hoping their star would do something special at the Midsummer Classic.

Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez smacked one to the gap for a two-out double, but Doval retired Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman on a lineout to end the threat and his first All-Star Game appearance.

When his inning was over, Doval had thrown the All-Star Game's eight fastest pitches. He threw eight pitches over 100 mph and peaked at 101.7 mph on a cutter to Rodriguez.

Camilo brought the heat to the All-Star Game 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/lM6t4EOAoZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 12, 2023

Doval initially was the Giants’ lone representative in the All-Star Game before Cobb joined him last weekend as an injury replacement for Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder.

Cobb dialed up an efficient inning, and Doval provided the heat to help the National League to its first win since 2012. The Giants' 26-year-old closer also earned the win, becoming the NL's first winning pitcher since former San Francisco right-handed pitcher Matt Cain in 2012.

Cobb, Doval and the Giants will be back in action Friday to begin a three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

