What we learned as Cobb's gem vs. Mariners halts skid

SAN FRANCISCO -- While losing eight of their previous 12, the Giants averaged just three runs per game. They didn't even hit that mark on Wednesday, but right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb made sure that didn't matter.

Cobb struck out seven in six shutout innings, leading the Giants to a 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. They managed to salvage one game of the series and are now set up well to finish the first half strong. After a much-needed day off Thursday, they'll host the last-place Colorado Rockies for three games.

On Wednesday, Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone, 36, made his first start at Oracle Park since 2013, and the Giants weren't able to do much with his kitchen-sink approach. But they did take advantage of a couple of breaks.

With a runner on in the third, Wilmer Flores pulled a slow bouncer that hit the bag and skipped over the third baseman's head. That put runners on the corners, and LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

With two on in the fifth, Wade hit a deep fly ball to center that All-Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez dropped as he reached the warning track. That allowed a second run to score.

Oops 😏 pic.twitter.com/9WujBzw4Vr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 6, 2023

Here are three observations from the Giants' win over the Mariners:

Alexander The Great

This was the fifth time in 16 starts that Cobb left with a zero on the scoreboard. The six shutout innings lowered his ERA to 2.91, which ranks sixth among NL starters who have thrown at least 80 innings.

Cobb had his A+ sinker going and relied heavily on the pitch, throwing it 45 times for 32 strikes. One of the nastiest ones came in a big spot. With two on in the second, Cobb threw a 95-mph sinker to Jose Caballero that had 16.8 inches of horizontal break. Giants catcher Patrick Bailey set up outside and ended up catching it in the heart of the plate as Caballero stood frozen.

The start was Cobb's final one of the first half. He should be able to rest for eight or nine days before taking the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates next weekend.

Flo Show

Flores doesn't get many starts these days, but he hit second against the left-handed Milone and had a huge night. Flores singled three times, picking up his first three-hit game since June 3. The three-hit effort was his fourth of the season.

Flores was in the middle of the first two rallies. His single in the third set up Wade's sacrifice fly and he kept the line moving in the fifth, with another run scoring on the error.

Twin Peaks

Going into the season, the Giants expected Taylor Rogers to pitch the eighth and Tyler Rogers to often get the ball to him. The twins have flipped places, but they've certainly lived up to the hype.

It's become the norm for Taylor to hand a lead over to Tyler, who then gets it to Camilo Doval. That's how it worked Wednesday, with Taylor pitching a scoreless seventh and Tyler working around a single in the eighth. The eighth-inning hold was the 19th for Tyler, which leads the National League.

Taylor's latest strong night continued a remarkable stretch. Over his last 29 appearances, he has allowed just two earned runs.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast