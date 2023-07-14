What Cobb believes Giants' pitch to Ohtani should be

If there's one person within the Giants' organization that knows Shohei Ohtani the best, it's former Los Angeles Angels teammate Alex Cobb.

The Giants' starting pitcher made headlines earlier this week at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, where he boldly claimed that Ohtani, who is a free agent in 2024, will sign with San Francisco this upcoming offseason.

Cobb joined KNBR 680's "Papa & Lund" on Friday, where he discussed what Ohtani was like as a teammate and what he believes will be the most important factor in the two-way phenom's decision in free agency this winter.

"I got to know Shohei decently well, he was my locker mate in LA," Cobb said. "I tell everybody this, and people say it a lot about a lot of people, but he's truly the number one person I've been around that the biggest priority -- he dedicates every aspect of his life to baseball and to winning. Obviously, everybody would love to be that person to say that about themselves, but everything he does, every second of his day is dedicated to being the best baseball player he can and to be a part of a team that wins.

"That stood out to me throughout the course of the season. Every decision he made was dedicated to winning and so I think whatever team can prove that to him and prove that they have the sustainability to continue to win throughout his time is really going to have the best chance of obtaining him this winter. But obviously, a lot of teams are going to be making that pitch and a lot of teams have that case, but I think it's unique that San Francisco has done it and done it a lot and the ownership knows what it takes to do that."

The Giants, who won World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014 while making the playoffs in 2016 and 2021, have a recent track record of success and are built to win now and in the future. Cobb also believes beautiful Oracle Park and a flourishing Giants farm system could play a role.

"San Francisco's obviously a beautiful city to play in, you watch on T.V. the stadium packed every single night ... Obviously we didn't do what we wanted to last year, but I think we're on the right path again this year," Cobb explained. "As we've seen this year, the prospects we've been able to bring up and have contribute to our team -- from what it sounds like we have more of that coming in the coming years -- those are all things that are very exciting to a free agent to be a part of and I know that will be part of the pitch we give to him."

There's no doubt in Cobb's mind that the Giants are a premier destination for Ohtani, who will have no shortage of suitors in free agency.

But is the feeling mutual?

