What we learned in Giants' streak-ending shutout loss to Padres

SAN FRANCISCO -- With two outs in the sixth inning Thursday, San Diego Padres catcher Gary Sanchez hit a slow roller down the third base line that somehow hugged the chalk until it nicked the outside edge of the bag. It was the type of ball that would have rolled foul against the Giants at any point of the previous 10 games, but on this day, just about nothing went right.

Alex Wood gave up a couple of early three-run homers, including one to Sanchez -- who spent time in the Giants minor league system this year -- and was charged with six earned in a short start. A San Francisco lineup made up mostly of young players had no answers for red-hot lefty Blake Snell as the Giants lost 10-0, snapping their longest winning streak since 2004.

The loss was the first since June 10, the day the Giants nearly got no-hit by Chicago's Kyle Hendricks. The Giants couldn't secure a third straight sweep, but they still won a second straight series against an NL West favorite. With wins in the first three games, they got their first series win at Oracle Park since May 19-21.

This winning streak started with Brandon Crawford on the mound, and it ended with David Villar throwing the ninth for the Giants (42-33). Here are three more things to know from the blowout:

Wood Cut Short

Wood wasn't able to ride the momentum from a strong start at Dodger Stadium last weekend, and the trouble started early. He walked leadoff batter Ha-Seong Kim and nearly gave up a homer to Fernando Tatis Jr., who watched his deep fly ball die on the track in left. After another walk and a diving catch in left, Wood left a fastball across the heart of the plate and Sanchez blasted it.

A walk of Tatis and a bunt single by Juan Soto got the Padres going again in the third. This time it was Manny Machado who went deep.

Wood has been charged with six earned runs in two of his last three appearances. After a good start to the year, his ERA has ballooned to 5.17.

All Is Right

Patrick Bailey had the first two hits of the day against Snell, giving him 11 hits in 28 at-bats against left-handed pitchers, with all 11 coming against starters. That's quite a turnaround from last season, when he went 8-for-61 (.131) against lefties, leading to some questions this spring about whether he would continue to switch-hit long term.

Both hits on Thursday were singles on two-strike counts. Bailey raised his average to .318, which ranks third among MLB rookies with at least 50 plate appearances.

They're No Longer Going Streaking

The last time the Giants won an 11th straight game, current NBC Sports Bay Area analysts Shawn Estes and Rich Aurilia were in the starting lineup. The next day, the Giants lost 4-1 to the Seattle Mariners, who scored four runs off Orel Hershiser. Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez hit third and fourth and combined to reach base six times and score a couple of runs.

This 2023 streak was the eighth in the franchise's San Francisco-era to reach double-digits. The record is 14 in a row by the 1965 Giants.

