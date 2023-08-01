Thomas physically, mentally ready for Year 3 with 49ers

SANTA CLARA — Ambry Thomas finished his rookie season strong.

His interception of Matthew Stafford in overtime of the final regular-season game clinched a playoff spot for the 49ers.

Thomas ended up starting seven games at cornerback in his first year, including two in the postseason. But he did not pick up last season where he left off.

The third-year pro opened the season behind starters Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley. And when Moseley sustained a season-ending injury in Week 5, the 49ers instead called on second-year player Deommodore Lenoir.

He played a total of just 41 snaps on defense in 2022.

So what happened?

The mystery has been solved.

Thomas holds himself accountable for his tumble down the depth chart.

"I felt the (2021) season ended up pretty well for me," Thomas told NBC Sports Bay Area. "But going into last season, I didn’t set myself up good. I kind of felt like it was going to be given to me because I started in the playoffs and played good ball toward the end. I feel like I let up a little bit.

"I felt like I had it figured out."

The 49ers selected Thomas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 102 selection out of Michigan.

San Francisco felt he had the traits to be a top-notch professional cornerback but just needed to get stronger. However, the opposite happened. Thomas actually came to training camp last summer lighter and weaker than when he reported as a rookie.

Having learned his lesson, Thomas looks like a different player this summer. He is stronger and he is carrying himself with a lot more confidence.

"Last year at the beginning of camp I felt myself getting behind," he said. "I realized I’d never let that happen again. So this offseason, I made sure I attacked it well."

Thomas said he did not have any training partners after his rookie season to help lead the way and set a good example. His substandard work habits became evident quickly.

This offseason, he spent a lot of time with Ward and others working hard in Texas to get physically and mentally prepared for the season.

"I got my weight up, feel good with my technique and I’m ready to compete," he said.

Thomas played his rookie season around 185 pounds on his 6-foot frame. He got up to 190 in the 2022 offseason before losing all that weight and reporting to camp at 175.

Then, Thomas had an issue behind his knee in training camp. During the season, he sustained a fractured foot. He did not get fully healthy until the offseason.

Now, Thomas is up to 195 and feels like he is much stronger and more able to compete physically against some of the top receivers in the league.

And he is not backing down from the daily challenge on the 49ers' practice field, either.

"We go against a No. 1 receiver every day in Brandon Aiyuk," Thomas said. "No matter how much trash we talk, he gets us better and we get him better. I feel like he’s one of the best right now in the league, so I feel like I’m ready for whatever."

Thomas said he also considers the addition of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as "a lifesaver."

Thomas said he has never been coached to such an intricate level on the techniques and intricacies of playing the position. Wilks' speciality is working with defensive backs.

"He told me once we met that he was going to challenge me and bring out the best out of me," Thomas said. "He said everyone in the building knows I can play ball. They just want to see more when the pads are on and how my weight was doing."

Now, unlike a year ago, maybe Thomas is a lot closer to having it figured out.

"I feel like I’m in a good spot," he said. "I feel like, God forbid, if somebody went down, I’m the next man up. And when my time comes again — I know I’ll get another shot — I just got to be prepared and ready to go."

