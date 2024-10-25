air travel

American Airlines tests new boarding system to deter ‘gate lice'

American Airlines is cracking down on people who crowd the boarding area ahead of their assigned group.

The bad habit has earned the nickname "gate lice."

American said it's piloting a new system that aims to restore order to the boarding process. The system sounds a warning when passengers try to board outside their assigned group. The alert then flags the gate agent with the passenger's correct group number.

The airline hopes this will lead to less of a herd mentality.

