DeSclafani to receive PRP injection, likely ending season

The Giants likely will be without starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani for the remainder of the 2023 MLB season.

DeSclafani was placed on the injured list with a Grade 1 elbow strain on July 30. However, the Giants announced Saturday afternoon the veteran pitcher will receive a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injection in his right elbow and will be shut down for six-to-eight weeks.

Anthony DeSclafani will receive a PRP injection in right elbow, won’t throw for 6-8 weeks. That almost certainly ends his season. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 5, 2023

With eight weeks remaining in the season, the six-to-eight-week timeframe, plus rehab, means DeSclfani's season likely is over.

The 33-year-old started off the season strong, posting a 2.70 ERA in April before trailing off in May (4.10 ERA). June and July were worse and leading up to the All-Star break, DeSclafani admitted to feeling fatigued at the midway point of the season.

San Francisco originally signed DeSclfani to a three-year, $36 million contract in Nov. 2021 and the veteran righty was excellent in his first season with the Giants, but missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.

Hampered by injuries for the second consecutive season, the Giants will be without a key piece of their starting rotation down the stretch.

