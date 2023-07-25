Why Edwards wants future Timberwolves-Warriors playoff matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards already has his eyes set on the 2024 NBA playoffs. And he wants to go head-to-head against the dynasty in the Bay.

“Definitely going back to the playoffs and going further in the playoffs. I want to play the Warriors,” Edwards said to HEIR when asked about what he’s looking forward to next season. “I want to get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I want to get to them.

“Because Draymond Green talks so much trash. That’s pretty much the only reason.”

The Warriors and Timberwolves found themselves in some heated battles last season. They split the season series two games apiece, and three contests went down to the wire.

Golden State beat Minnesota by 23 points in November, but lost by five in overtime in February. The Warriors then won by five points later that month, and lost on a Karl-Anthony Towns clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds at home in March.

Edwards and the Timberwolves still have much to prove. They made the playoffs for a second consecutive year in 2022-23 but fell in the first round to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota hasn't won a playoff series since 2004. Hoping for a postseason matchup against the Warriors -- who clearly are in win-now mode after trading for veteran guard Chris Paul -- might be a bit bold for Edwards and the Wolves, but Green probably respects the confidence.

It'll be worth keeping an eye on Edwards and Green in the first Warriors-Wolves matchup next season.

