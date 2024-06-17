Arrest made in 3 arson cases at UC Berkeley

An Oakland man has been arrested in connection to multiple arson cases on the University of California, Berkeley campus.

Casey Robert Goonan, 34, was arrested Monday in connection with a firebombing attack of a law enforcement vehicle and three other arson attacks at the campus in June, Cal Fire said.

Pro-Palestinian groups have claimed responsibility in the three arson cases, calling it an act of protest and retaliation.

The latest arson happened Sunday afternoon when a small fire was set at the Dwinelle Annex construction site.

Last week, another arson was reported outside Koshland Hall. In that case, a group called Student Intifada claimed responsibility.

In an online post, the group claims they retaliated with a firebomb after UCLA student protesters were allegedly attacked by police.

The group is threatening further acts if the university does not divest from Israel.

The same group is also claiming responsibility for setting a law enforcement cruiser on fire earlier this month. Pictures showing what appeared to be a burned patrol car were also posted online. The group claims the act was once again retaliation for the police treatment of protesters on other campuses.

The university did not comment on the arsons, except to say Cal Fire and University of California police are investigating.

"...the department is, as always, prioritizing the safety of the campus community, and therefore will not hesitate to change staffing levels and/or security protocols when warranted," a UC Berkeley spokesperson said.

The university said no one was injured and no damage was done to the buildings involved in the arsons.

Cal Fire, UC Berkeley police, ATF, and the FBI worked together in identifying and arresting Goonan as a suspect.

Goonan, who faces multiple felony charges, is being held at the Alameda County Jail. Bail is $1 million.