Sharks trade Kniazev to Jets for prospect defenseman Gawanke

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

The Sharks have traded a defenseman.

It’s not superstar Erik Karlsson -- the Sharks have sent out prospect Artemi Kniazev to the Winnipeg Jets for fellow prospect blueliner Leon Gawanke.

Gawanke, 24, was a Jets fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He skated for Germany’s silver medal-winning side at the recent World Championships and has starred for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in the last four seasons. He tied for the AHL lead for defensemen with 20 goals last year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Gawanke is an RFA and has never played in the NHL, but it looks like his time could be coming. If the Sharks trade Karlsson, there’s a clear offensive void on the blueline that the 6-foot-1 right-hander conceivably could help with. The German defenseman has signed a contract with DEL side Adler Mannheim, but according to agent Claude Lemieux, Gawanke can get out of that contract for an NHL deal by July 15.



Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast