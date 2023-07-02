Sharks Trade

Sharks trade Kniazev to Jets for prospect defenseman Gawanke

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sharks have traded a defenseman.

It’s not superstar Erik Karlsson -- the Sharks have sent out prospect Artemi Kniazev to the Winnipeg Jets for fellow prospect blueliner Leon Gawanke.

Gawanke, 24, was a Jets fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He skated for Germany’s silver medal-winning side at the recent World Championships and has starred for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose in the last four seasons. He tied for the AHL lead for defensemen with 20 goals last year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Gawanke is an RFA and has never played in the NHL, but it looks like his time could be coming. If the Sharks trade Karlsson, there’s a clear offensive void on the blueline that the 6-foot-1 right-hander conceivably could help with. The German defenseman has signed a contract with DEL side Adler Mannheim, but according to agent Claude Lemieux, Gawanke can get out of that contract for an NHL deal by July 15.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now


Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

News

San Francisco 4 hours ago

Police investigate separate San Francisco shootings overnight

Baltimore 10 hours ago

Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say

This article tagged under:

Sharks Trade
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us