A's Gelof receives silent treatment after first career homer

Athletics rookie Zack Gelof had a memorable night against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

And his teammates couldn't have cared less ... at first.

With Oakland leading the Astros 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gelof blasted his first career home run off Houston pitcher Ryne Stanek.

ZACK GELOF FIRST BIG LEAGUE HOMER 💣 pic.twitter.com/i4IvZ50d41 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 23, 2023

As soon as the 23-year-old returned to the dugout, his teammates refused to acknowledge him. Gelof received the silent treatment, a fun tradition teams take part in after a rookie hits his first career homer.

Gelof got the silent treatment after his first career home run 😂 pic.twitter.com/x6FQPD6wVo — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 23, 2023

After a few seconds, Gelof's teammates all swarmed him and congratulated him on what could be the first of many long balls.

"Someone went to give me a high five and then kind of got yelled at or was given a side-eye," Gelof told Brodie Brazil and Dave Stewart on "A's Postgame Live." "Everyone gave me the silent treatment but ended up getting congratulated. It was awesome, just a lot of fun."

The A's No. 3 prospect made his debut alongside fellow rookie Tyler Soderstrom on July 14. Soderstrom has yet to homer in the big leagues but rest assured when he does, Gelof and the rest of his teammates will give him the same treatment.