A's Las Vegas Ballpark

Nevada Assembly passes amended A's Las Vegas ballpark bill; Senate vote next

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Athletics took another step towards relocating to Las Vegas on Wednesday when the Nevada Assembly passed an amended stadium bill, Senate Bill 1 (SB1), by a vote of 25-15, with two absent votes.

The amended bill for $380 million in public funding now will be sent back to the state senate. If they concur with the Assembly's vote, the bill will be sent to Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk for signature into law.

If Gov. Lombardo signs the bill, the final step in the A's bid to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas would come when MLB owners vote to approve or deny the move.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Nevada Assembly's passage of SB1 comes a day after A's fans organized a "reverse boycott" at the Oakland Coliseum, where just under 28,000 fans attended the game against the Tampa Bay Rays to voice their displeasure with the team's ownership group.

The A's have called Oakland home since 1968, but they took another step towards ending that chapter of the franchise's storied history.

This article tagged under:

A's Las Vegas Ballpark
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us