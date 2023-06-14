Nevada Assembly passes amended A's Las Vegas ballpark bill; Senate vote next

The Athletics took another step towards relocating to Las Vegas on Wednesday when the Nevada Assembly passed an amended stadium bill, Senate Bill 1 (SB1), by a vote of 25-15, with two absent votes.

The amended bill for $380 million in public funding now will be sent back to the state senate. If they concur with the Assembly's vote, the bill will be sent to Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk for signature into law.

If Gov. Lombardo signs the bill, the final step in the A's bid to relocate from Oakland to Las Vegas would come when MLB owners vote to approve or deny the move.

The Nevada Assembly's passage of SB1 comes a day after A's fans organized a "reverse boycott" at the Oakland Coliseum, where just under 28,000 fans attended the game against the Tampa Bay Rays to voice their displeasure with the team's ownership group.

The A's have called Oakland home since 1968, but they took another step towards ending that chapter of the franchise's storied history.