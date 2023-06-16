Report: A's to play in Oakland during 2024 MLB season

As the Athletics inch closer to relocating to Las Vegas, many have wondered where they will play during the 2024 MLB season if owners approve the move to Nevada.

The answer is Oakland, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday night.

Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, the Review-Journal reported that there have been no talks about the possibility of the A's not playing at the Coliseum next season.

The A's lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of 2024, so if their move to Las Vegas receives at least 75 percent approval from MLB owners, the team will have to find a place to play during the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons until their new ballpark is ready for the 2028 season.

The Review-Journal reported that there are several options for the A's, including the Triple-A ballparks in Reno, Las Vegas or Sacramento, as well as other Bay Area facilities, presumably referring to the Giants' Oracle Park.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to reporters Thursday at the conclusion of the owner's meeting in New York City and was asked about the possibility of the A's getting out of their lease early.

"No decision has been made on that," Manfred told reporters.

Manfred mentioned that he visited the Coliseum last year for a meeting with players and came away with an unfavorable opinion of the stadium the A's have called home since 1968.

"The ballpark's not in good shape," Manfred said. "The ballpark's not a major league facility. I've said it repeatedly. I think particularly I met down in the room kind of in the bowels of the stadium. You go down to the bowels of the stadium where the clubhouses are — it's not a major league facility."

The A's potential move to Las Vegas now is in the hands of MLB owners after Nevada legislatures passed a $380 million funding bill this week. That bill Senate Bill 1 (SB1), was signed into law by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo on Thursday.

A deal isn't done, as the A's have to meet requirements for relocation. But if they are able to pass that test, 2024 will be the final season of major league baseball in Oakland.