Bay Area residents worry for family in Morocco after deadly earthquake

The impact of the earthquake in Morocco Friday is also being felt in the Bay Area as people try to get in contact with family members who live in-country.

Mourad Lahlou, who is from Marrakech, is a chef and owns the San Francisco restaurants Mourad and Aziza. He said that downed telephone lines made it difficult to contact his family.

"I was able to reach my sister, and at the time when I reached her they were all just camping in their car because they were not able to go home and find out what was going on," Lahlou explained.

Lahlou added that he fears the quake's toll may be even greater than what has already been reported.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“A lot of people are still under rubble,” he said. “A lot of people are still unaccounted for. And I can promise you, just from talking to people on the ground, everyone knows somebody who is missing.”

Lahlou said he was in the process of organizing fundraising efforts for Morocco. He expects there will be a great need for monetary donations and for volunteers to carry out rescues in more rural areas.