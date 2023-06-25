New big leaguer Sabol narrates funny run-in with Giants fan

Blake Sabol still is adjusting to life as a big leaguer.

In a recent conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt, the Giants’ versatile catcher and outfielder detailed a funny exchange with a passionate member of the San Francisco fan base.

“I actually got caught down on Ghirardelli Square,” Sabol said on the latest edition of “BP with Britt.” “A Giants fan found me; I was playing ‘Guitar Hero’ at an arcade.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, are you Blake Sabol?’ So, he got a picture of me holding a ‘Guitar Hero’ [guitar]. It was pretty cool being down on Ghirardelli Square. I had chocolate, got some ice cream and I was playing video games, and that’s how I met another fan.”

Sabol, 25, flew under the radar to begin his professional career. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Sabol spent four years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and never was considered one of the team’s top-30 prospects.

In December, the Cincinnati Reds chose Sabol No. 4 overall in the 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and later that night traded him to the Giants. Sabol was expected to compete for San Francisco's backup catcher position behind Joey Bart in spring training.

“Big league camp this year was pretty cool, just to be in the same locker room as guys like Joc Pederson or Michael Conforto,” Sabol told Britt.

“My first game of spring training was versus the Cubs. They had like 16,000 people there, and to me that was a lot of people. I remember after that game I was like, if I make it to the club this year, we’re going to play in front of a lot more people than 16,000.”

He mashed in spring training, batting .348/.475/.630 in 20 games and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. Sure enough, Sabol was batting eighth and playing left field at Yankee Stadium on March 30.

“It was pretty cool making your debut against the New York Yankees, against the defending MVP [Aaron Judge] at Yankee Stadium,” Sabol told Britt. “I remember running out to left field and looking up, seeing that extra third or fourth deck they have out there and I was like, ‘Wow.’

“It was definitely a surreal experience.”

Sabol is enjoying the ride of his first season in the big leagues. He's no longer flying under the radar.

