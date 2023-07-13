Podziemski makes confident promise after summer league woes

Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski remains confident in himself following a subpar showing at NBA Summer League.

The 20-year-old guard made a promise to himself and Dub Nation on Twitter after Golden State's 98-96 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

My shots will start to go in!!! I trust my work and preparation!!! — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) July 13, 2023

The Warriors selected Podziemski out of Santa Clara with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He averaged 19.9 points on 48.3-percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range, along with 8.8 rebounds over 36.0 minutes in 32 games for the Broncos last season.

But through five games with the Warriors this summer, both in Sacramento and Las Vegas, the Wisconsin native is averaging just 10.6 points on 30.5-percent shooting from the field and 26.1 percent from deep.

Brandin Podziemski’s sophomore year at Santa Clara: 19.9 ppg, 48.3 FG%, 43.8 3P%



5 summer league games: 10.6 ppg, 30.5 FG%, 26.1 3P% https://t.co/ycTffqaj7L — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 13, 2023

In Wednesday's loss, Podziemski went 1 of 10 from the field and 0 of 3 from beyond the 3-point line. He also shot and made a technical free throw in the second quarter. His only field goal, which came via a goaltending, came with 83 seconds left in regulation.

While, yes, the first-round pick is struggling with his shot, he is finding other ways to contribute. He finished the contest with three points, but added five rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors' next summer league game comes against the Houston Rockets on Thursday, giving Podziemski another shot to showcase his talent before the 2023-24 season begins.

