How Aiyuk's growth, confidence has impressed 49ers' Juszczyk

SANTA CLARA — Brandon Aiyuk has been the 49ers' training-camp standout, and Kyle Juszczyk has enjoyed seeing his locker mate's development.

“It just so hard not to recognize how well B.A. has been playing,” Juszczyk said. “He really has been so dominant. Each and every day it seems like he’s a better player on the field.”

Since the 49ers drafted Aiyuk in 2020, his locker has been located right next to Juszczyk. The wideout has spent training camp catching passes from all four of San Francisco's quarterbacks in a myriad of situations. From slants, to screens to go balls, the Arizona State product has been involved in it all.

The fourth-year pro finished the 2022 season with 78 catches for 1,015 yards and eight touchdown receptions, easily the best campaign of his career. Those accomplishments didn't cause Aiyuk to relax. He has come into camp stronger and even more focused.

“I think it’s just confidence and how he goes about his day to day,” Juszczyk said. “He had a big year last year and it’s good just to have that reassurance and know that you are the player that you thought you were and you can do the things that you were brought in here to do.”

Aiyuk not only has worked on improving himself, but he has notably helped Deommodore Lenoir get better at cornerback. The two often are seen on the field after plays breaking down what happened and how they can both get better.

“He’s put it on tape,” Juszczyk said. “And once you do that it instills a confidence in everything you do. It’s not just on the field that I see it from Brandon. It’s walking around the locker room and his interactions with everybody. How he speaks to players and coaches. He’s a confident veteran now that he knows he can accomplish big things out there.”

The Aiyuk-Deebo Samuel combination could be one of the NFL's most dynamic duos in 2023, and Juszczyk is ready for it.

“It’s awesome to see,” Juszczyk said. “I’m a huge fan of the guys and I’m excited for the big years they are about to have.”

