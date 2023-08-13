49ers QB Purdy among list of star players inactive vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — 49ers quarterbacks Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are set to take the stage in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but will be without much of their star supporting cast.

Lance was seen during warm-ups taking snaps from John Feliciano and Darnold from Keith Ismael. Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford and Colton McKivitz all will sit out the game.

The remainder of the offensive line will be suited up and ready to play.

Inactive offensive payers:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Jauan Jennings

RB Christian McCaffrey

TE George Kittle

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Inactive defensive players:

CB Charvarius Ward

CB Deommodore Lenoir

LB Fred Warner

LB Dre Greenlaw

S Talanoa Hufanga

S Tashaun Gipson

LB Oren Burks

S George Odum

All eyes will be on rookie safety J’Ayir Brown after being drafted in the third round earlier this spring as well as cornerback Ambry Thomas who had a tough second NFL season.

Maybe the most interesting storyline will be special teams. Rookie kicker Jake Moody, who the team selected with the No. 99 overall selection will make his debut in red and gold. Veteran Zane Gonzalez also is suited up and set for kick attempts.

Competition for who will take over punt return duties for injured return man Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist) will be between rookie receiver Ronnie Bell who practiced during warm-ups along with running back Jeremy McNichols and Willie Snead IV.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast