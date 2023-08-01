Purdy's unique workout playlist features iconic boy band

While Brock Purdy was rehabbing from his elbow surgery this offseason, he made sure to listen to some good music along the way.

The 49ers' second-year quarterback recently revealed some of his favorite artists and music genres that helped him get through the "dark days" of his grueling recovery process.

"For me, man, I like classics," Purdy said Tuesday in an interview with KNBR's "Murph & Mac" show. "Classic '90s music. Pop. I want to say some '80s music. I like a little Backstreet Boys, [Zapp & Roger] back in the day. Guns N' Roses, U2.

"And then I like getting into the country. I love George Straight. Trayce Adkins, Chris Stapleton for sure."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 23-year-old used unique ways to find joy during the toughest times of his rehab, which took both a physical and mental toll on the young signal-caller.

He said his faith in God and spending time with his family helped keep his mind right, and the extensive recovery timeline plan with his medical staff allowed him to return to the field for training camp sooner than anticipated.

After being medically cleared to hit the field with his teammates, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it known that Purdy would be the starter under center any time he is on the practice field this summer.

Meanwhile, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen will compete for the backup spot behind him.

Purdy proved he was worthy of the starting job during his remarkable rookie season, leading the 49ers to eight straight victories before their heartbreaking NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

And as he hopes to build off last year's success in 2023, he'll have his unique playlist to help energize him for Year 2.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast