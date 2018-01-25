Crock-Pot Twist on 'This Is Us' Has Brand in Bad Company

Crock-Pot’s parent company defended the safety record of its slow-cookers after the product was featured in a plot twist on NBC's "This Is Us."

The episode — no spoilers here — led some on Twitter to say they were tossing their Crock-Pots.

"For nearly 50 years with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode," Newell Brands said. "In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.”

Regardless, the company isn't the first to take a hit from an unflattering on-screen depiction, NBC News reported. Merlot sales dipped and pinot noir spiked because of Paul Giamatti's character's preferences in the 2004 movie "Sideways."

In 2007, KFC sales slid after comedian Patton Oswalt mocked "Famous Bowls" as "failure pile in a sadness bowl."