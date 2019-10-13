Elizabeth Warren Ramps Up Battle With Facebook

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and CNN presidential town hall focused on LGBTQ issues on Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ramped up her criticism of Facebook this weekend, taking aim at the company's policy on political advertising and for having "contributed" to media job losses, NBC News reports.

One of the leading 2020 Democratic candidates, Warren's weekend of prodding Facebook comes amid continued scrutiny of the tech giant, which she has called to be broken up.

On Saturday, Warren tweeted that her campaign "intentionally" published a Facebook ad with false claims to "see if it'd be approved." The ad said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had endorsed President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Warren posted the ad amid criticism the company has faced about its decision to allow politicians to run ads containing falsehoods.

Last month, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg said in a speech: "It is not our role to intervene when politicians speak."