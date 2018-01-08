An ex-Google employee, fired after his internal memo arguing against the company’s diversity efforts drew widespread criticism, has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against the company, NBC News reported.

Engineer James Damore’s memo, which was leaked this fall, criticized Google’s "left leaning" culture and attempted to argue that women in engineering were paid less than men because of their biological differences, not because of hiring practices. The memo sparked a conversation about sexism in Silicon Valley, which some say is omnipresent. Google terminated Damore for the memo, saying it was contrary to the company’s basic values and code of conduct.

Damore’s lawsuit, which includes as a plaintiff another engineer, David Gudeman, was filed in Santa Clara Superior Court Monday and alleges the company discriminated against employees for their "perceived conservative political views," their "male gender" and "Causasian race." They are seeking monetary, non-monetary and punitive damages.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Damore's attorney alleged that Google encourages employees to "harass other employees into submission" and that it is "acceptable at Google to threaten violence" against employees with conservative views.

Google did not immediately respond to request for comment.