Party City to Open Toy City Pop-Up Shops After Demise of Toys R Us - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Party City to Open Toy City Pop-Up Shops After Demise of Toys R Us

The temporary stores will roll out in September and remain open through the holidays

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Adopt These 10 Healthy Sleep Habits
    Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
    File photo – Facade with logo and sign at the Pleasanton, California location of party supply store Party City, April 16, 2018.

    Party City will open about 50 Toy City pop-up stores later this year that will run through the holiday season, the company said in a statement, according to CNBC. They hope to fill a gap left by Toys R Us, now bankrupt, and closing its remaining stores this week.

    "The creation of a Toy City concept to complement our temporary seasonal retail strategy is a logical extension of our brand; one that will allow us to leverage our existing pop-up store capabilities and capitalize on the category whitespace that has recently been created,” said CEO James Harrison.

    Party City said it will roll out the temporary toy stores alongside its Halloween City pop-up shops in “optimal” markets where it found attractive leasing options. The company will also expand its online market for toys, Harrison said.



    Get More at CNBC

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices