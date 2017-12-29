FILE - Numbers are placed on a Powerball form at Kavanagh Liquors, Jan. 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, Calif.

It'll be a mega-powerful New Year's Eve weekend.

With a Powerball jackpot estimated at $384 million and Mega Millions at $306 million, U.S. lottery aficionados for just the second time in history have two opportunities to try for jackpots exceeding $300 million.

First up is the Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. ET on Friday. Powerball's drawing is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Both lotto games had their most recent jackpot wins in late October.

And hey, if you lose at least you've got New Year's Eve on Sunday.

Despite the mountains of zeros attached to both lottery games' jackpots this week, neither of the current amounts is a record-setter, as CNBC reported. For either to land in the U.S.'s top 10 jackpots, they would have to surpass the $448.4 million Powerball prize shared by two winners back in August 2013.

The first time both games simultaneously had jackpots topping $300 million was in early August. Illinois lotto player Patricia Busking nabbed the Mega Millions in mid-August, taking home $393 million.

By late August, the Powerball had reached $758.7 million, which all went to winner Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts, making it the largest prize ever awarded to a single ticket. That jackpot was also the second largest in the game's history and the second largest in U.S. lottery history.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is played in all the same places, plus Puerto Rico.