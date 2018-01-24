Toys R Us to Close 182 Stores Across the US - NBC Bay Area
Toys R Us to Close 182 Stores Across the US

Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin in February with closures continuing through mid-April

Published 26 minutes ago

    Toys R Us is planning to close up to 182 stores across the United States as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plans.

    The Wayne, New Jersey-based retailer filed court papers late Tuesday outlining its plans to close 20 percent of its stores in the coming months. Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin in February with closures continuing through mid-April, Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said in a letter posted on the company's website Tuesday night.

    In addition to closing stores, the company intends to convert a number of locations into combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. The closures still need court approval.

    The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September, cited increased competition and a shift in customers moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online for the decision to shutter the stores. 

    "The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Brandon said.

    The company noted that some closings may be avoided if it is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms. But most of the stores listed in the documents are expected to close as Toys R Us tries to reinvent itself as a leaner, smarter retailer.

    See the full list below:

    ALABAMA

    Tuscaloosa 2600 McFarland Blvd. East AL

    Birmingham 335 Summit Boulevard, AL

    ARIZONA

    Yuma 801 W. 32nd Street AZ

    Paradise Valley 12801 North Tatum Blvd. AZ

    Scottsdale 9139 Indian Bend Rd. AZ

    Tucson 4619 N. Oracle Rd AZ

    Scottsdale 7000 E. Mayo Blvd AZ

    Mesa US 60 and Signal Butte Rd AZ

    ARKANSAS

    Little Rock 2616 S. Shackleford Rd AR

    CALIFORNIA

    Indio 42500 Jackson St. CA

    Simi Valley 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way CA

    Santa Clarita 26573 Carl Boyer Dr. CA

    Covina 960 Lakes Drive CA

    Puente Hills 1600 S. Azusa Ave. CA

    Brea 2575 E. Imperial Highway CA

    Westminster 530 Westminster Mall CA

    Torrance 20120 Hawthorne Blvd. CA

    Riverside 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S. CA

    Yuba City 700 "A" Onstott Rd. CA

    Folsom 2785 E. Bidwell St. CA

    Pinole 1330 Fitzgerald CA

    Pittsburg 4505 Century Blvd. CA

    San Rafael 600 Francisco Blvd. CA

    Brentwood 5461 Lone Tree Way CA

    Fairfield 1400 Gateway Blvd CA

    Emeryville 3938 Horton CA

    E. San Jose 2179 Monterey Hwy CA

    San Jose / Almade865 Blossom Hill Road CA

    Fresno 3520 W. Shaw Ave. CA

    Union City 31250 Court House Drive CA

    Stockton 10640 Trinity Pkwy CA

    Santa Ana 3900 Bristol Street CA

    Corona 3665 Grand Oaks CA

    Mission Bay 1240 W. Morena Blvd. CA

    Mira Mesa 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd. CA

    Vista 1990 University Drive CA

    COLORADO

    Aurora 1150 S. Ironton CO

    CONNECTICUT

    North Haven 376 North Universal Drive CT

    Waterbury 275 Union St. CT

    Newington 3491 Berlin Turnpike CT

    Manchester 169 Hale Road CT

    DELAWARE

    Dover 1061 N. Dupont Highway DE

    FLORIDA

    Tallahassee 1625 Apalachee Pkwy. FL

    St. Petersburg 1900 Tyrone Blvd. FL

    Tampa 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue FL

    Orange Park 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd FL

    Altamonte Spring 708 West State Rd 436 FL

    Boca Raton 21697 State Road # 7 FL

    Port St. Lucie 10732 SW Village Pkwy FL

    Royal Palm Beach450 South SR 7 FL

    Kissimmee 2601 W.Osceola Parkway FL

    Coral Springs 6001 West Sample Road FL

    Kissimmee 3214 N John Young Pkwy. FL

    GEORGIA

    Albany 2601 Dawson Rd. GA

    Smyrna 2955 Cobb Parkway GA

    Alpharetta 6380 No. Point Parkway GA

    Dunwoody 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy GA

    Douglasville 6875 Douglas Boulevard GA

    Conyers 8160 Mall Parkway GA

    Newnan 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass GA

    Fayetteville 132 Pavilion Parkway GA

    INDIANA

    Indianapolis 3928 E 82nd Street IN

    Greenwood 8800 US 31 South IN

    IOWA

    S. Des Moines 1211 E. Army Post Rd. IA

    Des Moines 8801 University Ave IA

    ILLINOIS

    Highland Park 1610 Deerfield Rd. IL

    Schaumburg 16 East Golf Road IL

    Vernon Hills 295 Center Drive IL

    Matteson 5001 Lincoln Highway IL

    Bricktown 6420 W. Fullerton IL

    Burbank 7750 South Cicero Avenue IL

    Niles 5660 Touhy Avenue IL

    KANSAS

    Wichita 4646 W. Kellogg KS

    Overland Park 8500 W 135th ST KS

    KENTUCKY

    St. Mathews 4900 Shelbyville Rd KY

    Simpsonville 1155 Buck Creek Rd. KY

    Lexington 1965 Star Shoot Parkway KY

    LOUISIANA

    Slidell 137 Northshore Blvd. LA

    MICHIGAN

    Muskegon 5363 Harvey Street MI

    Traverse City 2620 Crossing Circle MI

    Lansing 5900 W. Saginaw Highway MI

    Grand Rapids 4923 28th Street South East MI

    Ann Arbor 3725 Carpenter Road MI

    Ann Arbor 3725 Washtenaw MI

    MINNESOTA

    Minnetonka 14100 Wayzata Blvd. MN

    Blaine 170 89th Ave. MN

    Woodbury 8236 Tamarack Village MN

    Richfield 900 West 78th Street South MN

    MISSISSIPPI

    Meridian 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle

    Bass Pro Dr. MS

    MISSOURI

    Columbia 1901 Bernadette MO

    Cape Girardeau 201 Silver Springs Rd. MO

    Bridgeton 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd MO

    Chesterfield 220 THF Blvd MO

    NEBRASKA

    Omaha 3505 S. 140th Plaza NE

