Travis Kalanick, speaks during "The Übermensch" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Oct. 19, 2016, in San Francisco

SoftBank completed its long-awaited investment agreement with Uber on Thursday, making SoftBank the company's largest shareholder and providing a huge payday for co-founder Travis Kalanick and other early backers, CNBC reported.

"We're proud to have SoftBank, Dragoneer and the entire consortium in the Uber family. This is a great outcome for our shareholders, employees and customers," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Kalanick, who was ousted as CEO last year after high-profile problems, will get $1.4 billion from the deal, a source familiar with the arrangement has told CNBC.

His estimated fortune is $4.74 billion, according to Bloomberg.

