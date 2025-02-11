artificial intelligence

Nonprofit AIandYou launches new program for seniors

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Navigating the world of artificial intelligence can be a challenge for anyone, but one North Bay nonprofit is trying to help seniors facing a changing job market.

The founder of AIandYou, based in Mill Valley, warns job seekers the technology is here to stay, so don't ignore it.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"If seniors are looking for a consulting job or a new job, it's incredibly helpful and important to say 'I understand AI basics, and here's why: I've used generative AI and tried these new tools.' That is critical at this time," AIandYou CEO Susan Gonzales said.

The nonprofit's new program is called AI & Seniors, and it includes a video explainer series, curated resources and answers to frequently asked questions.

New users must first register to access the information, and they can sign up online.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

artificial intelligence
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us