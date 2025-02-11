Nonprofit AIandYou launches new program for seniors

Navigating the world of artificial intelligence can be a challenge for anyone, but one North Bay nonprofit is trying to help seniors facing a changing job market.

The founder of AIandYou, based in Mill Valley, warns job seekers the technology is here to stay, so don't ignore it.

"If seniors are looking for a consulting job or a new job, it's incredibly helpful and important to say 'I understand AI basics, and here's why: I've used generative AI and tried these new tools.' That is critical at this time," AIandYou CEO Susan Gonzales said.

The nonprofit's new program is called AI & Seniors, and it includes a video explainer series, curated resources and answers to frequently asked questions.

New users must first register to access the information, and they can sign up online.