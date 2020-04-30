unemployment

US Jobless Claims Hit 30 Million in Six Weeks

The six-weeks of layoffs adds up to the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record

By Christopher Rugaber

An unemployed worker checks looks at the State of Michigan unemployment site, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Detroit.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

More than 3.8 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of layoffs to roughly 30 million since the coronavirus forced businesses across the country to shut down last month.

The U.S. government's latest bleak report on initial jobless claims Thursday extends the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record. More than 26 million had applied for aid in the previous five weeks.

Business

coronavirus

Google Launching Free Access to Meet to Compete With Zoom

coronavirus

Newsom Says State Expects to Reopen Economy in Phases

Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed, and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled. An economic recovery may be months or years off, though governors in a few states have begun allowing some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

For April, economists say the unemployment rate could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

unemploymentcoronavirusjobs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us