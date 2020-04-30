US Jobless Claims Hit 30 Million in Six Weeks

More than 3.8 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of layoffs to roughly 30 million since the coronavirus forced businesses across the country to shut down last month.

The U.S. government's latest bleak report on initial jobless claims Thursday extends the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record. More than 26 million had applied for aid in the previous five weeks.

Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed, and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled. An economic recovery may be months or years off, though governors in a few states have begun allowing some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

For April, economists say the unemployment rate could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.