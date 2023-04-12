EPA's Proposed Pollution Caps Aim to Boost Electric Vehicle Sales

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new tailpipe emissions limits that could require as much as 67% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric, according to a report from CNBC.

The proposed new limits represent the nation's most aggressive climate regulations to date.

The limits would surpass President Joe Biden's previous commitment to have EVs make up roughly 50% of cars sold by 2030, CNBC reported.

