10 in-demand jobs paying $100,000 or more that companies are hiring for now

If you're looking for a job with strong career prospects and that pays $100,000 or more, you might want to consider working in tech or health care.

According to new research from the job search platform Ladders, these two industries are hiring for the most six-figure jobs.

You don't need to have several years of work experience or an advanced degree to land some of these in-demand roles, either. "Today, newly minted computer science graduates with bachelor's degrees are making $100,000 to start," says Ladders founder and career expert Mark Cenedella.

To examine where hiring is happening the most for high-paying jobs, Ladders identified the top 10 occupations with the highest number of job openings on their site between January and August that pay more than $100,000.

Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs:

Software engineer Senior software engineer Project manager Clinical psychologist Systems engineer Licensed clinical social worker Dentist Program manager Primary care physician Adult psychiatrist

It's important to note that all of these roles don't guarantee a six-figure salary — the average base pay for a social worker in the U.S., for example, is $61,776, Indeed reports.

There are, however, a lot of openings for these roles that advertise a minimum salary of $100,000, per Ladders' research, which could signal that companies are understaffed and raising wages to attract talent, or are hiring for more high-paying manager jobs.



Some of these roles offer ample remote and hybrid opportunities. In fact, a 2022 Ladders report found that software engineers and project managers are among the top remote jobs employers are hiring for that pay six figures.

If you're hoping to land one of these six-figure roles, noting that you're "enthusiastic to learn new skills" during the interview is an easy way to stand out from other applicants, says Cendella.

Adaptability is an important soft skill employers hire for, and it becomes even more important when you have to get comfortable with new technology or deal with potential medical emergencies on the job, as is the case for many of the jobs on Ladders' list.

