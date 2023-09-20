10-year Treasury yield holds around 16-year highs ahead of Fed interest rate decision

U.S. Treasury yields dipped slightly on Wednesday, though the 10-year yield is still hovering around 16-year highs, as investors awaited the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision and guidance for policy moves ahead.

At 4:19 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by around one basis point to 4.3567%, trading at levels last seen in 2007. The 2-year Treasury was last more than two basis points lower at 5.0859%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The Fed is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

However, investors are expecting to get fresh insights into the Fed's policy plans and expectations for the economy as it will also release its quarterly outlook for various key economic indicators.

That includes interest rates as well as the gross domestic product, inflation and unemployment.

Many investors have been hoping that the end of the Fed's rate-hiking cycle is near as concerns about higher rates dragging the U.S. economy into a recession have persisted. Fed officials have not, however, discounted the possibility of more rate hikes.

The central bank began hiking rates in March 2022 and has done so at all but one of its meetings in an effort to bring inflation down and cool the overall economy, including the labor market.

Last week, the latest consumer and producer price index reports suggested that inflationary pressures are continuing, but at a moderate level.

Following the release of the Fed's rate decision and guidance for the economic outlook, central bank Chairman Jerome Powell will give a press conference.

Elsewhere on Thursday, U.K. inflation came in at 6.7% for August on an annual basis, which was lower than the 7% economists polled by Reuters had expected and marked a decline compared to the previous month. It comes ahead of the Bank of England's next interest rate decision on Thursday.