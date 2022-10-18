10-Year Treasury Yield Hovers Around 4% as Stock Markets Rally on Solid Earnings

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped on Tuesday, but remained close to the 4% mark, as stock markets rallied off the back of strong earnings reports.

The 10-year Treasury note was trading about 1 basis point lower at 4.0025% at around 4:30 am E.T. In recent weeks it has surpassed the key 4% level, which it last frequently crossed in 2008, more and more often.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 2-year Treasury fell by less than a basis points to 4.4477%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

U.S. stock markets rallied at the start of the week as U.S. banks reported solid earnings and tech stocks climbed, leading U.S. futures higher.

Investors have been keeping a close eye on earnings to assess the impact of persistent inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes on businesses.

Concerns about continuous rate hikes dragging the U.S. economy into a recession have been growing ahead of the next Fed meeting in early November, where the central bank is expected to implement a 75 basis point rate hike.

On Monday, Bloomberg economists adjusted their economic outlook to forecast a 100% chance of recession in the next 12 months.

Traders will be looking to Fed speakers, including Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari who is due to give remarks on Tuesday, for indications about the central bank's plans.

On the data front, markets will look to industrial production figures for September to assess U.S. economic growth.