10-year Treasury yield ticks up slightly following week of gains

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up marginally on Monday as investors looked ahead to fresh data and central bank commentary after closing out a week of gains.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note shifted half a basis point higher to 4.4316%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield traded less than a basis point lower at 4.2992%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Investors are continuing to digest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested late last week that the central bank may be less aggressive in its rate-cutting agenda going forward.

It comes as inflation was seen ticking up slightly in October, and as President-elect Donald Trump's anticipated fiscal policies weigh on the wider economic outlook.

Looking ahead, investors will be focused a speech due from Fed policymaker Austan Goolsbee later Monday. The comments come ahead of the release of Fed minutes later this week.

Elsewhere, fresh housing, consumer confidence and manufacturing data are all on the docket this week, with initial jobless claims on Thursday.