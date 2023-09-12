12. Godsey & Gibb Wealth Management

Godsey & Gibb Wealth Management, based in Richmond, VA, is ranked No. 12 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 38
Accounts Under Management: 1,705
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 22 in 2022)
Principals:
Michael Gibb, President & Chief Executive Officer
The Gibb Family Stock Trust, Trustee
Contact:
6806 Paragon Place, Suite 230, Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 285-7333
