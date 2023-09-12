2. Heritage Investment Group

Heritage Investment Group, based in Pompano Beach, FL, is ranked No. 2 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B

Years in Business: 30

Accounts Under Management: 2,002

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 4 in 2022)

Principals:

Frederick MacLean, President & Chief Financial Analyst

Timothy Slattery, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

heritageinvestment.com

2480 NE 23rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 785-5400